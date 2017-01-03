Mom and two teenage daughters shot at while driving on I-635 in KCK

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Gunfire hit two vehicles and at least one home in KCK over the weekend. Investigators think the incidents are related -- and there could be more.

A woman and her two teenage daughters were in a car traveling on Interstate 635 when someone shot at them.

“Like firecrackers, we heard five or six shots,” said Heather Bybee, the mom who was driving her with her daughters when she was shot at.

The shooting happened on New Year’s Eve day.

“My youngest said we went out with a bang,” added Bybee.

Saturday around 12:30 p.m., Bybee and her two daughters, ages 15 and 17, were heading home from shopping on northbound 635 near the 18th Street/K-5 highway exit heading to Riverside, Mo.

“I saw a guy with a gun out the window aimed at my car,” Bybee said.

She said it was a man in the passenger seat with a handgun. Someone was driving him in a dark charcoal or silver-colored car. She said the man shot and hit her car three times.

“They didn`t know what it was, one of them thought it was a bomb, the other one realized when I said we were getting shot at, pushed the other one down, and we got down,” Bybee added, “Hysterical, hysterical, we were all crying and screaming.”

They veered off the highway, and called police. They waited, terrified.

“They shot out my whole back window, shot my fender, and shot through the side panel on the driver`s side,” said Bybee, “I felt like he was going to circle back around and maybe shoot us again. I didn`t know what to do, I was horrified for everybody.”

KCK police say there were at least two other crime scenes nearby that happened minutes prior, and they believe they all could be related.

“They said they thought I was caught in the crossfire, which I find very hard to believe, because there were no other cars on the highway, and he was aiming directly at us, I saw him aiming at us,” Bybee said.

Bybee said driving has become nerve-racking.

“Any noise I heard it was scary,” she added.

And her daughters are very shaken up.

“Scared to be left home alone, scared to get into the car,” said Bybee.

She couldn`t get anything fixed over the holiday weekend, and she commutes to work in the metro from St. Joseph.

“This is how I`m going to go enroll my daughters into school tomorrow, if I don`t get this car fixed,” said Bybee.

Bybee said she has insurance but doesn't know how long it will take to get her car fixed. She asks if anyone knows anything about the shooting spree to call police or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.