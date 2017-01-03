Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash in KCK; at least 3 others hospitalized

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kan., are re-routing traffic near the scene of multi-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon that killed one female driver and sent three others to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said shortly after 1 p.m. they arrived on the scene and saw that a white Chevy collided with a red Mazda at College Parkway and State Avenue.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the white Chevy was traveling south on College Parkway when the driver hit the red Mazda traveling eastbound on State Avenue. The driver of the Mazda appeared to be turning into the northbound lane of College when the crash occurred.

Police said the impact of the crash was so severe that the bed of the Chevy was knocked off.

Accident reconstruction officers are now trying to figure out what precisely led to the crash.

Police said three adults were in the Chevy, including a woman who died. Paramedics rushed the two other people in the Chevy to the hospital with critical injuries.

It is unclear right now if the deceased woman was the driver or a passenger.

The driver of the Mazda is being treated at the hospital and is listed in serious condition.

Police have not yet identified the deceased victim.

Tow trucks arrived around 3:30 p.m. to remove the mangled vehicles from the roadway.