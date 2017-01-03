New parental leave bill on the agenda as new legislative session begins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The 2017 legislative session opens at noon Wednesday, and one issue on the agenda is whether to give new parents paid time off.

Right now, state workers do not get paid if they take leave after giving birth. Their job is protected for up to 12 weeks, but once they run out of vacation and sick time, they do not get a paycheck.

The new bill being introduced in the House, if passed, would give new parents – both women and men - ten days of pay following the birth of a child. Those who adopt a child under the age of two would also be eligible for this benefit.

Supporters say by offering this new benefit, it will not only help the state recruit new workers but also give a boost to those state employees who are starting a family.

A state senator from St. Louis wants to expand this benefit even more. She suggests offering six weeks of pay for new parents. Not only that, but she wants to also offer this benefit to state workers who need to take time off work for a medical reason or if a loved one is deployed.

To pay for it, the senator from St. Louis wants every state worker to contribute part of their pay into a fund. Voters would need to approve the measure next year, and it wouldn’t go into effect until 2020.

Both of these bills will be introduced in the coming days. FOX 4 will provide updates as they become available on whether they are approved.