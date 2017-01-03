Overland Park man pleads guilty in attempted kidnapping case

OLATHE, Kan. — The Overland Park man charged in an attempted abduction at a Merriam grocery store last February has pleaded guilty.

Bradlee Campbell, 33, was charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, and aggravated robbery after prosecutors say he pulled up next to a woman’s vehicle outside a Hy-Vee, then got out of his vehicle to ask her a question. When the woman answered, he pulled out a knife and told her to get into his car.

Campbell told prosecutors that when the woman tried to grab the knife, he got scared and ran.

Responding officers eventually took Campbell into custody at the scene.

He later told investigators he was just trying to rob the woman, and that he needed money to pay his bills.

“All I wanted was the purse,” Campbell said, according to court documents.

Campbell on Tuesday pleaded guilty to the charges. He is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 15.