Police from KC and Riverside search for gunman accused of killing man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Together, Kansas City, Mo. police and Riverside police searched for a homicide suspect accused of shooting and killing a man Tuesday afternoon in the Northland.

Police responded to an apartment complex in Riverside after receiving a call about gunfire.

Police were looking in the woods for the suspect, but the search ended with no arrests. Police continue to investigate to try to locate and arrest the suspect in the deadly shooting.

"We were dispatched to the area up here for a shooting. When we arrived there was a person that is being investigated as being deceased and we are looking for clues and such to clear the crime," said Sgt. Jack Minor, Riverside Police Dept.

