Police investigate shooting at 57th & Parallel in KCK

Officers working a shooting at 2100 N 57th Street. — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) January 3, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KCK police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday evening.

The incident took place near 57th and Parallel just before 5:30 p.m.

A heavy law enforcement presence was at the scene as police confirmed a black male was shot, but offered few other details.

Neighbors told FOX 4 they heard at least five gunshots. They said another shooting happened on the same street on Sunday.

One resident said a man ran by her house and said he’d been shot. She said the victim then ran next door, banged on the front door and told the people there he’d been shot.

