Popcorn Bag Home Video reviews: Denial and Blair Witch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Should you deny "Denial?" "Blair Witch" bewitching? Popcorn Bag Home Video reviews!
1) DENIAL (R)
Bleeker Street
RUSS
“Denial” is a taut, intriguing true story about an important British legal case. Rachel Weisz plays an American historian who is sued for libel by a Holocaust denier when she calls him a liar. Is someone lying when they really believe what they say is true, even when it isn’t?
SHAWN
The cast is top-notch and the script is well written so what went wrong? The movie never comes to life or gives you a reason to care. A real cinematic sin.
RUSS
“Denial” should spark some interesting post-movie coffee talk.
RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags
SHAWN: 2 Popcorn Bags
2) BLAIR WITCH (R)
Lionsgate
RUSS
Seventeen years ago, "The Blair Witch Project" created a new movie genre, the "Found Footage Film." The reboot “Blair Witch” comes from Columbia, MO, screenwriter Simon Barrett and his frequent collaborator, director Adam Wingard.
SHAWN
The horror reboot can go either way. Be really great or a colossal disaster and total rip-off. The Blair Witch is the later -- a total fail.
RUSS
There is nothing new here, but horror fans may enjoy a few familiar shocks in this creepy entry.
SHAWN
No. Just watch the original. Seriously. Why be disappointed?
RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags
SHAWN: 1 Popcorn Bag
