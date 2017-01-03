Popcorn Bag Home Video reviews: Denial and Blair Witch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Should you deny "Denial?" "Blair Witch" bewitching? Popcorn Bag Home Video reviews!

1) DENIAL (R)

Bleeker Street

RUSS

“Denial” is a taut, intriguing true story about an important British legal case. Rachel Weisz plays an American historian who is sued for libel by a Holocaust denier when she calls him a liar. Is someone lying when they really believe what they say is true, even when it isn’t?

SHAWN

The cast is top-notch and the script is well written so what went wrong? The movie never comes to life or gives you a reason to care. A real cinematic sin.

RUSS

“Denial” should spark some interesting post-movie coffee talk.

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 2 Popcorn Bags

2) BLAIR WITCH (R)

Lionsgate

RUSS

Seventeen years ago, "The Blair Witch Project" created a new movie genre, the "Found Footage Film." The reboot “Blair Witch” comes from Columbia, MO, screenwriter Simon Barrett and his frequent collaborator, director Adam Wingard.

SHAWN

The horror reboot can go either way. Be really great or a colossal disaster and total rip-off. The Blair Witch is the later -- a total fail.

RUSS

There is nothing new here, but horror fans may enjoy a few familiar shocks in this creepy entry.

SHAWN

No. Just watch the original. Seriously. Why be disappointed?

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 1 Popcorn Bag