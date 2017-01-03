Randy Wistoff with KC Zoo says caring for a macaw is like caring for a three-year-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- FOX 4's monthly "Zoo To You" segment is full of fun and facts. Each month a member of the Kansas City Zoo brings an animal by the studio and shares what makes them so unique. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, Randy Wistoff brought a blue and gold macaw named Aramis.

According to Randy, macaws typically mate for life. They not only breed with, but also share food with their mates and enjoy mutual grooming. In breeding season, mothers incubate eggs while fathers hunt and bring food back to the nest.

Randy says there are 17 species of macaws and several of them are endangered because of the pet trade and habitat destruction.

Randy describes macaws as intelligent, social birds that often gather in flocks of 10 to 30 individuals.

Fun things to check out at the Kansas City Zoo:

Tropical Day: Battle the winter blues with a Tropical Weekend at the Zoo! On Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the temperatures are rising at our indoor exhibits. Animals in Discovery Barn, Tropics and Helzberg Penguin Plaza will enjoy tropical enrichment items.

Zootastik Learning Fest-Animal Adaptations: Learn how animals in the wild can survive the cold, heat or with a lack of food. The zoo will explore how animals adapt to their surroundings, including migration, camouflage and many others. Discover how different parts of the body are perfectly adapted to help them survive like bird beaks, types of feet, frogs slime and elephant ears for example.

Swamp Monkeys: Meet the newest residents of the Kansas City Zoo. Three swamp monkeys moved into the former koala exhibit. See them jump from branch to branch! The zoo has one male and two females. They are a breeding group so we hope to see baby swamp monkeys in the future.

