Raytown police investigating shooting where juvenile was seriously hurt

RAYTOWN, Mo. — The Raytown Police Department says one juvenile was hurt in a Tuesday evening shooting. A news release says that officers responded to the scene in the 7700 block of Crescent Court at about 5:20 p.m. where the victim was found with serious injuries.

They were taken to a hospital, specific details about their gender age haven’t been released yet.

Anyone who knows anything about the shooting should call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS. FOX 4 has a crew at the scene gathering more details, refresh this page for the latest updates.