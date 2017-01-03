× Raytown woman hurt in New Year’s Eve crash dies from her injuries

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Raytown police say a 69-year-old woman hospitalized following a New Year’s Eve crash has died. The department says that Cecile Leggio was hurt when another driver struck her car near 67th Street and Ralston Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

She passed away on Monday afternoon at about 4. The other driver was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police say they are still investigating whether excessive speed, alcohol or drugs played in role in the crash.