Rid your body of the waste with these local detox recipes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you want to lose weight for 2017, starting with a detox can help you get a step ahead. Fox 4 food scout Stewart Lane shares a few local recipes to help you get started.
According to Lane, a detox ( Cucumber + Apple + Broccoli Stem + Romaine + Mint + Lemon) is also a great one for ridding the body of waste. Broccoli stems are insanely high in Vitamin C, which helps your natural detoxification system. Lemon helps alkaline the body while mint relaxes the gallbladder and small intestine making it easier to break down and eliminate dietary fats.
t. Loft Cleanse Salad
Ingredients:
3C Spinach
1/2C Shredded Kale
1/4C Diced Cucumbers
1 Tbsp Choped Almonds
1/2C Shredded Carrots
1/4C Grapes
1C Cooked Quinoa
Directions:
Top with your favorite vinaigrette.
Or make your own:
Lemon Vinaigrette
3Tbsp Olive Oil
1Tbsp White Wine Vinegar
1Tbsp Apple Juice
1/4tsp Lemon Juice
Pinch of Salt & Pepper
Unbakery and Juicery avocado hemp detox
Ingredients:
(Best detox all organic used)
1 bunch Kale
4 cups Wild spring mix
2 Carrots
1/2 cup Purple cabbage
10 Cherry tomatoes
1 Avocado
2 tablespoons hemp seed
1/8 cup sesame oil
Tahini dressing
Directions:
Chop and rub kale with splash of sesame oil to break down cell walls and make easier to chew and digest nutrients
Add wild greens and toss (don't rub)
Cut avocado in half, remove pit
Brush with sesame oil and dip in hemp seed
Cut or shred cabbage and carrots
Add veggies to salad
Drizzle with tahini dressing
Tahini dressing
Ingredients:
1/3 cup tahini (middle eastern sesame paste)
1/3 cup water
1/4 cup lemon juice
2 cloves garlic
Pinch sea salt
1/2 teaspoon tamari
Pinch smoked paprika
Directions:
Blend until smooth.
This salad may be eaten everyday by alternating veggies and adding fresh herbs.
Try adding basil mint or marinating veggies in a basil shrub for a day first.
Basil Shrub Marinade
Ingredients:
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
1/4 cup water
1/8 cup organic coconut sugar
1/4 cup basil
Directions:
Bring water to small boil
Add sugar to dissolve
Remove from heat
Add apple cider vinegar and basil
Let sit for 3-4 days refrigerated.
(recipes from Simple Science, t. Loft, Unbakery & Juicery)
