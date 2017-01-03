Rid your body of the waste with these local detox recipes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you want to lose weight for 2017, starting with a detox can help you get a step ahead. Fox 4 food scout Stewart Lane shares a few local recipes to help you get started.

According to Lane, a detox ( Cucumber + Apple + Broccoli Stem + Romaine + Mint + Lemon) is also a great one for ridding the body of waste. Broccoli stems are insanely high in Vitamin C, which helps your natural detoxification system. Lemon helps alkaline the body while mint relaxes the gallbladder and small intestine making it easier to break down and eliminate dietary fats.

t. Loft Cleanse Salad

Ingredients:

3C Spinach

1/2C Shredded Kale

1/4C Diced Cucumbers

1 Tbsp Choped Almonds

1/2C Shredded Carrots

1/4C Grapes

1C Cooked Quinoa

Directions:

Top with your favorite vinaigrette.

Or make your own:

Lemon Vinaigrette

3Tbsp Olive Oil

1Tbsp White Wine Vinegar

1Tbsp Apple Juice

1/4tsp Lemon Juice

Pinch of Salt & Pepper

Unbakery and Juicery avocado hemp detox

Ingredients:

(Best detox all organic used)

1 bunch Kale

4 cups Wild spring mix

2 Carrots

1/2 cup Purple cabbage

10 Cherry tomatoes

1 Avocado

2 tablespoons hemp seed

1/8 cup sesame oil

Tahini dressing

Directions:

Chop and rub kale with splash of sesame oil to break down cell walls and make easier to chew and digest nutrients

Add wild greens and toss (don't rub)

Cut avocado in half, remove pit

Brush with sesame oil and dip in hemp seed

Cut or shred cabbage and carrots

Add veggies to salad

Drizzle with tahini dressing

Tahini dressing

Ingredients:

1/3 cup tahini (middle eastern sesame paste)

1/3 cup water

1/4 cup lemon juice

2 cloves garlic

Pinch sea salt

1/2 teaspoon tamari

Pinch smoked paprika

Directions:

Blend until smooth.

This salad may be eaten everyday by alternating veggies and adding fresh herbs.

Try adding basil mint or marinating veggies in a basil shrub for a day first.

Basil Shrub Marinade

Ingredients:

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup water

1/8 cup organic coconut sugar

1/4 cup basil

Directions:

Bring water to small boil

Add sugar to dissolve

Remove from heat

Add apple cider vinegar and basil

Let sit for 3-4 days refrigerated.

(recipes from Simple Science, t. Loft, Unbakery & Juicery)

