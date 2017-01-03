RideKC’s newest bus route includes stops at Ward Parkway Center and Oak Park Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Starting Tuesday, RideKC will extend a new bus route to better link Missouri and Kansas.

Planning for the new route that stops along Quivira Road started last summer as a way to expand service in Johnson County.

In part, it will connect to the new 200-acre Lenexa City Center at 87th and Renner Road. The new mixed-use neighborhood includes shops, restaurants and housing. It will also include stops at Ward Parkway Center and Oak Park Mall.

The chairman of KCATA says this will help people get to work at some of the new developments.

The new route will give a direct connection to jobs at these locations. The new route will reach more than 2,300 homes and more than 5,500 jobs located within a quarter-mile of the route.

Service will run weekdays from 5:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. during morning rush hour. Then again from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. during the afternoon rush hour. A one-way fare will cost you $1.50.

Keep up to date with the latest on RideKC road conditions and delays, here.

Also, RideKC recently changed the names and numbers of 23 different routes in Kansas City and Johnson County. Click the links below to see the full list.

Kansas City

Johnson County

Important note about route name changes -- they don't all change immediately. In fact, if you look up the "52 Ward Parkway limited" line, it's not on the KCATA route search site yet. Route numbers across the region are changing gradually. No date is set for completing the renumbering.