Singer Kim Burrell’s appearance on Ellen Show canceled after calling homosexuals ‘perverted’

LOS ANGELES — Ellen DeGeneres says that Kim Burrell isn’t going to appear on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” as scheduled.

DeGeneres’ statement Tuesday on Twitter came several days after Burrell refused to apologize for a sermon in which she referred to gays and lesbians as perverted.

A tape of Burrell preaching at Houston’s Love & Liberty Fellowship Church was circulated online.

“I came to tell you about sin. That sin nature. That perverted homosexual spirit, and the spirit of delusion and confusion, it has deceived many men and women, and it’s caused us pain on the body of Christ,” Burrell said in the video.

The singer said she makes no excuses or apologies after her comments came into the public light.

The gospel singer and Pharrell were to perform a song from the movie “Hidden Figures” Thursday on the show. DeGeneres is one of show business’ most prominent lesbians.

DeGeneres’ tweet read: “For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show.”

For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 3, 2017

There was no further comment from the show or DeGeneres.

Pharrell posted on Instagram that “I condemn hate speech of any kind,” making no specific reference to Burrell.

The two have recently been promoting the film with performances on numerous talk shows, including The Today Show and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Burrell performed in the single “Godspeed” from Frank Ocean’s album Blonde, released in August 2016. Ocean made headlines years ago when he revealed a past attraction to another man, who he called his “first love.”

In response to Burrell’s recent comments, Ocean’s mother took to Twitter to ask, “Me: Son, can we crop Kim Burrells voice out of your song??” and continued, “I mean damn. Hypocrisy and the inciting of hate pisses me off. Opportunistic &?%#€!!”

Me: Son, can we crop Kim Burrells voice out of your song?? — katonya breaux (@katonya) January 1, 2017