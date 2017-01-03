× Team appreciates Coach Reid’s trust in them to use the bye week wisely

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are trying to get some rest during their bye week, as they also wait to find out which team will be their opponent for the divisional round of the AFC Playoffs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Although some say a bye week can potentially kill momentum, overall the Chiefs agree they would rather have it; take some time off, get rest, get healthy and play a guaranteed home game in the playoffs.

The Chiefs did some very light work on Tuesday, but Andy Reid is giving his football team the rest of the week off.

“I go back over everything and just remind them I trust them. Obviously, if the end result is, ‘Listen I trust you, I’m giving you the time, but let’s make sure we take care of business here,” said Reid in a Tuesday news conference.

“Let guys get healthy. Let guys just kinda step away from the facility for a second and kind of clear their minds, be with their families, stuff like that. I think guys really appreciate that and come back energized and ready to go, so I think he does a wonderful job in doing that,” said Jeremy Maclin.

Andy Reid also said that he expects every player on the 53-man roster to be available for that game that takes place on January 15.

Lastly, it appears that Chiefs Special Teams coach Dave Toub has been given permission to interview for head coaching jobs in both San Diego and Denver.