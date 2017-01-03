Your first look at the man police say has been spotted naked in public at least twice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police released images Tuesday of the man they say has been spotted at least twice exposing himself in public areas.

According to police, the man in the photos was seen with his pants down in the parking lot of Home Goods on Sept. 24, 2016.

Police say he was also seen naked in the Plaza Central Parking Garage the following day. The man was last seen leaving the parking garage in a Red Jeep Patriot.

He is described as a white male, possibly in his 50s, wearing rimmed glasses.

If you recognize the man or the pictured vehicle, please contact the KCPD Sex Crimes unit at (816) 234-5224.