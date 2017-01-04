After decade of searching for the right space, Theatre in the Park expanding with indoor productions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- The new year means new projects for Johnson County Parks and Recreation including the first-ever indoor production for Theatre in the Park.

The artistic director for Theatre in the Park says they have been talking about finding an indoor space for decades, but it's been a matter of trying to find the right space.

Right now there are no shows playing in the middle of the winter season, but when construction at the former King Louie Bowling Alley is complete that will change.

"People at Theatre in the Park have been talking about, 'boy if we only had some place to go that wasn't outdoors in the summer,' What do we do the rest of the year?" said Tim Bair with Theatre in the Park. "And now here it's coming."

The former King Louie Bowling Alley sat empty for a number of years after Johnson County purchased the building.

When construction is complete, the 79,000 square foot building will be known as the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center. It will also include the indoor theatre.

The Black Box Theatre will be a 60 feet by 60 feet space they can move to accommodate the different performers.

The theatre will also be available for groups to hold art and dance classes.

Construction on the building is expected to cost $20-million.

The building is expected to have its grand opening in May. Grease is expected to be the first production.

Share your thoughts on the new indoor theatre, here.