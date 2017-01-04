KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of snow expected in the metro Wednesday night into Thursday morning, the possibility exists for schools, churches and other organizations to either close for the day or open up late on Thursday.
Full list of closings/delays due to snow in the metro
-
KCATA warns riders to dress warm because there may be delays
-
FOX4 Forecast: Fluffy But Slick!
-
RideKC’s newest bus route includes stops at Ward Parkway Center and Oak Park Mall
-
Bad weather closings
-
“Treecycle” your holiday tree at one of the many locations across the metro
-
-
Joe’s Weather Blog: Roller coaster temperatures has us a bit queasy through the 20th (TUE-12/6)
-
Police, bartenders will keep an eyeful watch on drinkers during busy ‘Blackout Wednesday’
-
Joe’s Weather Blog: So far 1-3″ of snow…watching more out west (SAT-12/17)
-
Joe’s Weather Blog: Snow likely + cold guaranteed (WED-1/4)
-
Joe’s Weather Blog: Accumulating snow chances increasing (SUN-12/4)
-
-
Chiefs fans prepared to bundle up for brisk battle in primetime against Raiders
-
Metro dad says late son was by his side as family accepted award from Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
-
Joe’s Weather Blog: Another arctic invasion + some snow (WED-12/14)