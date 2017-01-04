Click here for area closings/delays due to winter weather

Full list of closings/delays due to snow in the metro

Posted 9:58 pm, January 4, 2017, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of snow expected in the metro Wednesday night into Thursday morning, the possibility exists for schools, churches and other organizations to either close for the day or open up late on Thursday.

For a full list of closings/delays, click on this link

If you need to sign up with our closings system, click on this link