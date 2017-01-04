× Home near 30th and Marsh catches fire, water from hoses freezes and causes slick spots on nearby roads

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a house fire at 30th and Marsh early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters say no one was home at the time of the fire around 4:40 a.m., but it did impact nearby roads for a time – since water from the fire somehow spilled onto a couple of ramps near 40-Highway near I-435 and I-70.

Kansas City Scout says a couple of cars slid off the road, and salt crews were called to the scene to treat the ramps.

As of 8 a.m. the ramps were open.