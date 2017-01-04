Hours after initial explosion, fire at Grandview lawn service company still smoldering

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVIEW, Mo. -- Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms will be in Grandview Wednesday to investigate an explosion that busted out the windows of nearby apartments and homes and engulfed a business in flames, but until then crews will continue to monitor the fire that is still smoldering.

It was just before 7 p.m. Tuesday when someone driving by JW Lawn Service near 140th Street and I-49 noticed smoke drifting across the highway.

When firefighters arrived, they were told that the owner of the lawn service also ran an ammunition reloading business in the basement.

Fearing an explosion, firefighters battled the blaze defensively, and within a minute of arriving, the whole building exploded.

The explosion busted out windows of 19 nearby apartments and seven homes. Viewers reported feeling the blast as far as Lee's Summit, and the City of Grandview reports that people in Stilwell, Kan., felt it as well.

Firefighters at the scene reported hearing numerous explosions.

"Several large explosions, one major explosion right off the bat. It blew the building apart and you'll be able to see debris in the trees," Grandview Fire Chief Ron Graham said. "(It) blew debris up into the trees, blew us back a little bit, got us to move back a little bit and then more explosions and ammunition started going off."

A worker at a nearby gas station described what he experienced:

"I was in the back, I mean I was behind the cash register, I heard this big boom. I got scared, I thought something hit the gas station so I hit the ground immediately I kind of got spooked."

Fire officials believe gun powder in the basement caused the explosion.

No one was hurt, but now many questions remain.

The Secretary of State’s website states the business formed in 1985, but the owner voluntarily dissolved it back in 1992.

