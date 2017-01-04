× Kansas City Chiefs fans prepare for weekend of opponent-determining football

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans will be paying close attention to this weekend’s Wild Card games, which will determine the team the Chiefs will face in the Divisional Playoff game on January 15.

Wild Card Match-ups:

First up to watch: The Oakland Raiders vs. the Houston Texans. They are Number 5 and Number 4 seeds respectively and the Chiefs could face the winner of their Saturday game if Miami (6 seed) wins their game against the Pittsburg Steelers (3 seed) on Sunday.

If the Steelers win on Sunday, it’ll be the Steelers that come to Arrowhead to face the Chiefs. Because the Patriots are #1 seed, they will play the AFC team with the worse seed that survives the round of games this weekend.

If the last seeded Miami Dolphins win on Sunday, the New England Patriots, as #1 seed, will get to play them.

Who do you think the Chiefs will play in the Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead? Take our poll!

Seeds:

Patriots (1) Chiefs (2) Steelers (3) Texans (4) Raiders (5) Dolphins (6)

NFL Wild Card Schedule Date Matchup Time (CT) TV Sat., Jan. 7 No. 5 Oakland Raiders at No. 4 Houston Texans 3:35 p.m. ESPN/ABC Sat., Jan. 7 No. 6 Detroit Lions at No. 3 Seattle Seahawks 7:15 p.m. NBC Sun., Jan. 8 No. 6 Miami Dolphins at No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers 12:05 p.m. CBS Sun., Jan. 8 No. 5 New York Giants at No. 4 Green Bay Packers 3:40 p.m. Fox

Schedule via NFL.com