KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say investigators are at the scene of a death investigation on Wednesday afternoon. Officers were called to the area of 92nd and Troost at about 4:15 p.m. where a white man believed to be in his mid-50’s was found deceased in a wooded area.

Police say right now it is still a death investigation, and hasn’t been classified as a homicide yet. The man hasn’t been identified.

FOX 4 will provide updates to this story as more details are released.