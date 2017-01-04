KCK police respond to reports of shooting, find man in stairwell of apartment building

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kan., police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers were dispatched at 6:27 a.m. to the area near Lowell Avenue and South 6th Street.

Responding offers located a male, who had been shot and was lying in the stairwell of the apartment building.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries sustained from the gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).