Mo. hunters bag more than 10,000 deer during alternative-methods season

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri hunters collected more than 10,000 deer during the alternative methods portion of this past deer season, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) said Wednesday.

The alternative-methods portion of the fall firearms season ran from Dec. 24 – Jan. 3 and resulted in a harvest of 10,602 deer, among them 2,787 antlered bucks, according to a MDC news release.

The top counties were Oregon at 262 deer, Callaway at 199, and Pike with 195.

The total is down from last year’s final tally of 11,078, MDC said/

The alternative-methods portion of the season allows hunters to employ muzzle-loading firearms, center-fire pistols, air-powered guns, bows, crossbows, or atlatls.

The statewide archery deer hunting season continues though Jan. 15.

To see more information, including totals by county, visit the MDC website.