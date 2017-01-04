North Kansas City council approves $134 million plan for major development project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Northland will soon see some major changes.

The North Kansas City Council approved financing for a multi-million dollar development Tuesday night. The development will sit on 210-Highway, east of Interstate-35.

This land used to be home to a flour mill. Now a Burger King sits nearby.

The city says it will soon be home to a new community.

The city started purchasing this site, piece by piece, about 15 years ago. There is now 64 acres ready for development.

The North Kansas City Council approved financing for a $134 million development plan Tuesday night.

The development will be called "One North".

Plans show it will include two hotels, a conference center, restaurants, a grocery store and apartments.

The city said neighbors will see construction start right away -- mostly updating the infrastructure -- including new streets, and water and sewer lines.

Construction on the buildings will start later this year or early next year.

The Burger King is set to be torn down and a new location will be built a little east of that location.