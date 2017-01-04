Twitter loves this proud uncle wearing a suit to meet his newborn niece ‘because first impressions matter’

my sister is about to have a baby and my brother showed up to the hospital in a suit because "first impressions matter" pic.twitter.com/KtNV4mvnDU — iris kessler (@Iris_Elisabeth_) January 3, 2017

The internet became just a little bit more wholesome, thanks to one adorable photo a Twitter user posted of her brother dressed to the nines to meet their sister’s newborn baby at the hospital.

The proud uncle said he got dressed up to meet his new niece “because first impressions matter.”

Iris Kessler apparently thought the sentiment was just too cute, and the Twitter community has soundly agreed. The photo of her brother, Grant, has been re-tweeted more than 66,000 times, and favorited more than 200,000 times.

Iris told Buzzfeed this was “totally classic” of Grant.

“He’s always the type to show up to things dressed up, or bring a cake for no reason,” she said.

Karen Kessler, Iris and Grant’s mother, told BuzzFeed Grant was “extraordinarily excited, proud and protective regarding the birth of his first niece. His dressing up was both a show of respect and a way to honor her arrival.”

Although little Carter won’t remember first meeting her uncle Grant, she’ll always have the adorable photos to look at and smile. And thanks to Iris’s tweet, plenty more people are smiling too.