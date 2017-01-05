Armed robbery investigation underway at QuikTrip near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Metcalf

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Police in Mission are on the scene of an armed robbery investigation Thursday morning.

Police were dispatched around 4:40 a.m. to the QuikTrip near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Metcalf Avenue.

According to police, a black male with dreadlocks and a Kansas University scarf wrapped around his face walked into the QuikTrip with a handgun and demanded money.

Police say the suspect ran out through a side door. His tracks led officers to possible car tracks.

As of 5 a.m. a K-9 unit was on scene trying to catch a scent.

Police did not say how much the suspect got away with.

Until the investigation is complete, the store is closed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.