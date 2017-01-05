Shawnee Mission elementary students welcome upgrades as they check out their new school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Some elementary students in the Shawnee Mission School District will be going to back to school Thursday in brand new buildings.

Over the past year and a half crews constructed the new Trailwood Elementary at 95th and Roe next to the current building, which was built back in the 1950s.

The new building cost the district around $15-million to build. It's part of a $223-million bond issue passed by voters two years ago.

The new school is upgraded with the latest technology, a Maker's space, collaborative areas and a shiny new gym.

"They got to move in the day before winter break so they helped bring a few things over and just were beyond thrilled with what they saw," Trailwood fifth grade teacher Andrea Beauchamp said.

"They were smiling ear to ear, and they were just so amazed with everything at the school," principal Greg Lawrence said. "Even the ceilings, the floor, the walls, everything, they just couldn't believe that they got a new school. It was just so exciting for them."

The district plans to tear down the old school this spring and build a playground for the kids in that space.

The students at Briarwood Elementary at 86th and Nall are also moving into their new school Thursday morning.