Emma Stone proves she's a triple threat in her latest movie "La La Land."

FOX 4's Shawn Edwards chats with her about her very first musical in her hometown of Scottsdale, Ariz. Watch the video above to hear Stone describe her the musical and the role she played. Hint, it's a Thanksgiving play. She also weighs in on whether she's a better singer, dancer or actress.

"La La Land" opened in theaters Dec. 9.