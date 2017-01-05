× FOX 4 News journalists trading places

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Abby Eden, part of Kansas City’s number-one-rated 10pm news team, and Loren Halifax, part of Kansas City’s number-one-rated Morning News team are switching assignments. Abby is moving to the FOX 4 News Morning show joining Mark Alford, and Loren is moving to the FOX 4 News at 6 & 10pm joining Phil Witt.

“The FOX 4 News team is like a family, and this change was something both Abby and Loren wanted and are excited about,” said Cheryl McDonald, FOX 4 President and General Manager. “Sometimes work schedules for our TV family need to be tweaked. Since these two are extremely popular with our viewers, we expect very little disruption to the daily routine.”

Indeed, in the just completed November 2016 sweeps, the FOX 4 Morning News team remains #1 in all key demographics, year-to-year. The same is true for the # 1 rated FOX 4 News at 10pm.

The new anchor teams will begin on Monday January 16th 2017.

