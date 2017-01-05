× Kansas City man charged with sexually abusing woman after she passed out while drinking vodka

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jonathan Kliem, 42, of Kansas City is charged in Clay County with sexual abuse stemming from an alleged crime last February.

According to the probable cause statement, a woman contacted police believing she’d been raped. The woman had been with Kliem and another woman drinking vodka shots the night before. She said Kliem gave her a ride home and she had no memory of it. She said she awoke at her home and felt as if she had sexual intercourse. She also discovered rug burns on her knees and elbows and a hickey on her breast.

In October, prosecutors say DNA from a breast swab from the alleged victim matched Kliem. He was arrested and brought in for questioning but invoked his right not to speak to police.

Kliem is charged with one count sexual abuse in the first degree, a felony.