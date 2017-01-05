× KCK police seek man wanted for Christmas Day murder

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Investigators are looking for 24-year-old man suspected of killing another man during the early morning hours on Christmas Day. Police say there’s a murder warrant out for Tyrone Hamilton, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Officers responded to a shooting at about 1 a.m. on Christmas Day in the 2000 block of N. 56th Terrace where a black male was found dead in a home. The victim still hasn’t been identified.

In addition to the murder warrant, Hamilton is also wanted for failing to appear in court regarding charges of criminal possession of a weapon by a felon and drug possession. He pleaded guilty to felony fleeing and eluding in 2004, a charge of endangering a child was dropped in that case according to court records.

If you see him, police say don’t approach him, and call 911 instead. If you wish to submit an anonymous tip if you’ve seen him or know where he is, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.