Live look at roads around the metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Snow fell across the metro Wednesday night and left many roadways covered. Click the link below to see how the highways in your area are looking before you head out on your morning commute.

The Kansas City Scout Camera Tours feature even allows users to view groups of related cameras simultaneously.

Once you click the link select a camera group from the drop-down box below, and click “Go!”.

Note: Be sure to enable pop-ups in your browser if a window fails to appear when you click “Go!”.