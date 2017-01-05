Streetcar officials ask nearby businesses to avoid shoveling snow onto tracks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- With snow falling in the metro, the Kansas City Street car took precautions early Thursday morning to ensure the cars could continue running.

Streetcar crews treated the track and platforms Wednesday night because they knew snow was on the way.

They then ran the streetcars overnight to make sure ice didn't build up on the overhead lines.

So far, there have been no issues.

The Kansas City Streetcar Authority is asking businesses along the route to avoid pushing snow onto the track as they clear their sidewalks.

"We've seen some of our riders communicating with us on Twitter about how they didn't want to mess with snow in their cars so they're taking the streetcars," said Donna Mandelbum with the Kansas City Streetcar Authority.

There's an app called KC Street Track. It tracks the streetcars and shows you where they are along the route. The app costs $.99.