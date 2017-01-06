4 suspects denied bond in Facebook Live attack; thousands of dollars raised for beating victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Public defenders have offered more details about four suspects accused of beating a mentally disabled man in Chicago.

The attorneys were hoping a judge would grant bond Friday to the four accused in the beating, which was broadcast live on Facebook. Instead, the judge denied bond and called the suspects "a danger to yourself and society."

Public defenders say 24-year-old suspect Tanishia Covington is the mother of two children, ages 11 months and 2 years old. They say her sister, 18-year-old Brittany Covington, attends college and is involved with her church.

The attorneys say 18-year-old Jordan Hill works for a staffing company assembling furniture and attends church with his grandmother. They say the fourth suspect, 18-year-old Tesfaye Cooper, cares for his twin brother who uses a wheelchair and is a high school junior.

Prosecutors say one of four demanded $300 from the victim's mother. They say the beating started in a van and continued at a house. Prosecutors say the suspects forced the victim to drink toilet water and kiss the floor. They say the suspects also stuffed a sock into his mouth, taped his mouth shut and bound his hands with a belt.

Authorities say the victim suffers from schizophrenia and attention deficit disorder. Prosecutors say the suspects each face two hate crimes counts, one because of the victim's race and the other because of his disabilities.

Donors pour in thousands of dollars for victim through GoFundMe

An online fundraising effort to help the victim has brought in more than $69,000 so far.

Bartlett Jackson is a regional communications manager with the online fundraising website GoFundMe. He confirms the victim's family is working directly with the company on the campaign.

Four black suspects are charged with battery, kidnapping and hate crimes in connection to the attack of the white 18-year-old victim. Authorities say the victim was tied up for four to five hours.

Excerpts of a video posted by Chicago media outlets show assailants cutting off his sweatshirt and taunting him.

The GoFundMe campaign called "Let's show the Chicago victim love" had raised $69,521 from more than 2,400 donors as of Friday evening.