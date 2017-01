Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Goodfellas, Taxi Driver, The Departed and Raging Bull are just a few of the box office hits director Martin Scorsese is known for. Now he's back with the film "Silence."

FOX 4's Shawn Edwards chats with the film's Andrew Garfield about what it was like working with such an acclaimed director.

"Silence" opened in theaters Dec. 23.