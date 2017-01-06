Dog brought to KC clinic nearly frozen to death moving to foster home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A dog recently rescued after being found nearly frozen to death will be leaving the Missouri German Shepherd Rescue Friday and moving to a foster home.

Caesar was brought to an animal clinic the Monday before Christmas where workers discovered that he was suffering a multitude of ailments and nearly frozen to death.

Nancy Campell with Missouri German Shepherd Rescue has been working with Caesar and says the organization is very excited for the next step along his road to recover.

The dog was brought to Blue Pearl Emergency Clinic nearly frozen, as well as starving and unable to walk. He was comatose and had to be carried in on a stretcher.

The owner admitted the dog had been chained up in the backyard his entire life, including this below zero weather.

Just before Christmas Caesar began cold laser treatment on his back leg that was injured.

“Our hopes are that it will help stimulate the nerves in that leg,” Campbell previously told FOX 4.

Caesar also suffered a severe eye disease which left one of his eyes sunken, and has no teeth from persistent chewing, probably on his chain.

