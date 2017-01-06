Downtown KC bar hosts party to assist organization dedicated to helping kids get a good night’s sleep

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Supporting local was the theme Thursday night in downtown Kansas City. The Record Bar hosted “Party With A Purpose.”

The crowd got a chance to meet with pop-up shops, listen to local comedians and take part in a champagne auction. All proceeds benefit Sleepyhead Beds, which provides children who wouldn't otherwise have a bed or bedding with a safe and clean place to sleep.

"When you talk to people, not many people know about it, so it's really cool to bring awareness to a charity that's so beneficial to people and not many people know about,” said organizer Mallory Jansen.

Since 2010, Sleepyhead Beds has delivered more than 5,000 donated and gently used beds to metro children in need.