Investigators looking to speak with two men regarding Riverside homicide

RIVERSIDE, Mo. - The Kansas City Metro Squad and the Riverside Police Department are looking for two men they say they want to talk to about Tuesday's homicide. Police said they want to sit down and talk with Jordan Wilson and Leandre Boyd, who goes by "Dre" Boyd.

Police said they were called to The Northcrest Apartments near NW Karen Boulevard around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday on a report of a shooting. That's where they found the body of Devon Rivera-Wright, 20. The victim's family said he was a father of two.

Police told FOX 4 they have nearly 20 detectives working 18 hours a day on the case. They said now they need to sit down and talk to the two men who they think hold answers.

"Come to the police department and ask for Sergeant Minor, we will deal with you truthfully with as much human dignity as we can," said Sergeant Jack Minor. "We have questions, you have answers, answer them and we will go from there."

Sergeant Minor said it's important to talk to the two men as soon as possible.

"The reason it's so important to get these strings to leads tied together and get the resolution is that the longer it goes the more chance you have of not solving the crime," Sergeant Minor said.

If you know the whereabouts of the two men police want to talk to, investigators ask you to call the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-TIPS.