‘It’s just frightening’: KC police urgently looking for middle-aged man flashing women in public

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An urgent search is on for a man terrifying local women. Kansas City police want to find a man in his 50s who's been flashing women of all ages since September, now police need your help tracking him down.

"We kind of both looked at each other like that was strange, but we kept walking."

A woman who wanted us to identify her as "Lindsey," had just spent the evening at the Plaza Art Fair with her 26-year-old daughter when a man jumped in front of them on the stairwell.

"She said, 'he's naked!'"

She says they ran as fast as they could down the sets of stairs trying to escape the man who had removed all of his clothes.

"It was just terrifying. You're scared. You just want to get out of there. You're just looking to get out of the final step so you can open the door."

She and her daughter ran to a security guard for help, while the suspect sped off in a red Jeep.

"It's just frightening."

She and her daughter say they were traumatized, but they're not alone. Another woman reported the man pulled down his pants in the parking lot of a metro Home Goods. Several others have since come forward.

"I know there's a lot of sick people in the world, but what does he get a thrill out of doing that?"

Police are hoping someone out there knows about the man's whereabouts. His victims have a message for women in the metro.

"Definitely be aware. Be cautious."

If you have any information on the suspect, call KCPD's Sex Crimes Unit at (816) 234-5224.