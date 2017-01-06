× Joe’s Weather Blog: Sweating the details + next weekend questions (FRI-1/6)

Brrrr! Another chilly day in the KC region…as snow cover…a cold air mass…and clear skies (allowing for a frigid start) are conspiring to keep temperatures well below average today. This will continue into the weekend although there will be moderation to the weather heading into next week.

Forecast:

Tonight: Another fast drop off expected this evening with clear skies and snow on the ground. Temperatures may tank to near or even below 0° by later this evening. Then overnight as SW winds continue…temperatures may actually level off and creep up a few degrees around daybreak.

Saturday: Getting better but it will be a process. Still cold in the afternoon but at least we should end the day well into the 20s

Sunday: More clouds but overall OK…highs around 32°

Discussion:

Well IF you read yesterday’s blog…you know I was sweating the details in terms of how cold it would get overnight. Towaards 9PM, when I checked with KCI…I was feeling good about the rapid drop…then I saw the satellite pictures with additional clouds coming in…then I didn’t feel good. This morning when I came to work…my car thermometer didn’t drop below 5°. Again I didn’t feel great. Then I got to work and I saw KCI down to -3…I felt vindicated…then when the noon report came out with the lows for the day on it…I felt over joyed! Why? Well if you remember from yesterday after much gnashing and gritting…I went with -4° as a low.

It was a tough forecast for the last couple of days regarding how cold we'd get to start our day. #Perfect! pic.twitter.com/ebN5yRnbgX — Fox 4 Weather KC (@fox4wx) January 6, 2017

Look towards the far right side…perfection!

Meanwhile there were plenty of colder temperatures out there. When temperatures tank like they did…it’s interesting to see how varied the numbers can be. Any little change in elevation…for example a little hilltop…or small ridge when your driving will have warmer temperatures in these scenarios than a little valley area as your at the bottom. Why? Cold air sinks because it’s heavier/denser than “warm air”. So a house on top of a hill will be warmer than a reading at the bottom of a driveway for example.

Lowest temperatures reported to the @NWSKansasCity this morning…a few might have been colder! JL pic.twitter.com/EyE6vs0tz0 — Fox 4 Weather KC (@fox4wx) January 6, 2017

Coldest lows I could find via our @WeatherBug sensors #mowx JL pic.twitter.com/hlgXq6Kvf0 — Fox 4 Weather KC (@fox4wx) January 6, 2017

Here's a look at some other lows around #KC…parts of N MO dropped below -10° this morning! pic.twitter.com/2h5QqbKRfU — Fox 4 Weather KC (@fox4wx) January 6, 2017

I’m pretty sure FOX 4 was the forecast calling, for at least 2 days, that sub-zero cold was in the cards for this morning. IF we wouldn’t have had the periodic clouds come through…it would’ve been -10° or so…matching what happened last month (or thereabouts). I wrote about how this air mass was so similar to the December outbreak just above the surface…and in this case it was using the past to predict the future.

Onwards…

No real issues this weekend…

Next week though will be an up and down week.

We should warm up Monday through at least noon Tuesday but another cold front will be coming into the area and the timing will help determine whether or not we’re mild on Tuesday for awhile…before it turns colder. The latest EURO has the front coming through around lunch (that timing will change probably) with falling temperatures Tuesday afternoon. IF the front is faster…we’ll be colder Tuesday…IF slower by a few hours…we’ll be well into the 50s Tuesday afternoon. More on that over the weekend.

What cold air comes in…goes out rather quickly Wednesday. We may do the whole thing over again into Thursday. Warm-up then get colder.

That late week front is concerning. Why? Well I’m increasing worried about some sort of disturbance coming towards the area next weekend. It’s really not worth writing a lot about today…or really this weekend…BUT the EURO model at least is sniffing out some wintry weather. The GFS is trying to stir at least something as well. An issue could be how far south the next cold air mass goes. Aloft at least…the concern would be SW flow over the colder air lower in the atmosphere. Consider this a heads up to the potential.

Again let’s leave it at that for now.

I wanted as well to touch on a developing weather story that you will hear about next week especially…and that is the situation out in CA.

Unfortunately the heaviest rains/higher mountain snows will fall somewhat north of the worst of the multi-year drought out there. The moisture deficits though in parts of central and N CA will be dented though after the next 10 days.

In the mountains…wow!

7-9 feet of snow forecast for summit of Mt. Shasta (CA) between Sat. & Monday. Winds predicted to gust to 115 mph at peak of storm #castorm pic.twitter.com/4oAhlwEEPK — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) January 6, 2017

Meanwhile back east…a developing mess…including areas of the south and southeast that don’t typically have issues with winter precipitation.

#Blizzard warning is in effect from 10PM tonight-10PM Sat for Norfolk & VA Beach. 1st blizzard warning by @NWSWakefieldVA in ~6 yrs #vawx pic.twitter.com/5uMmHPrTzy — Weather World (@WeatherWorldPSU) January 6, 2017

Winter Storm Warning for E. Mass. 4-8" Boston area, 10-14" Plymouth area, 12-16" out on Cape. #MAwx pic.twitter.com/C32yLlmDPu — Marc Franz Jr ❄️⚡️🌀 (@WxmanFranz) January 6, 2017

We've UPDATED & INCREASED forecast snow and sleet totals across Central AL. Here's the latest: #alwx pic.twitter.com/bCYl5BB9PH — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) January 6, 2017

That will do it for today. Our feature photo comes from Becky James…her dog loves the snow!

Joe