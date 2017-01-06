Kansas City restaurateur charged with raping two women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A local restaurateur has been charged with rape, as well as other crimes against two women; one alleged sexual assault happened in 2015, and the other in 2016.

Arturo Cabral, 44, is the owner of El Patron Cocina and Bar on Southwest Boulevard and he has been charged with raping two women. Family members say Cabral is best friends with the most recent victim's father. That the 19-year-old has known Cabral her whole life.

According to court documents, this rape took place on June 19.

Family members say the two families were at a Father's Day get together at Cabral's house, and the victim, who is friends with Cabral's daughter, spent the night.

According to court documents, the victim told police the last thing she remembers was talking to Cabral and his girlfriend on the porch of the house. Her next memory was waking up as Cabral was raping her.

FOX 4 went to Cabral's house to see if anyone wanted to say something on his behalf, but no one came to the door.

Another victim told police that Cabral drugged and raped her. In November of 2015, that victim told police that she met Cabral for a drink at a restaurant and bar on the Plaza.

According to court documents, Cabral unzipped her shirt a the bar, which she zipped back up, and Cabral asked her if she wanted to get a hotel room, to which the woman said no.

The woman told police she declined his offer for another drink, asking for water, and that is the last thing she remembers -- until the next morning when she woke up by herself, naked at a hotel at 32nd and Broadway.

According to court documents, the results of a sexual assault examination showed it was Cabral's DNA taken from the victim's private parts.

Police would like to know if anyone else has had a similar situation with the suspect. You can contact the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

Cabral is due in court for a preliminary hearing on January 17, and is being held in the Jackson County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.