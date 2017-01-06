KC Gets Fit Grocery List: What to add and what to avoid

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Looking to drop a few extra pounds this year? FOX 4's Nick Vasos takes you inside a local grocery store and chats with a nutrition expert to find out the things we should be buying and the things we should be avoiding.
- What to avoid:
- Added sugars
- Artificial ingredients/sweeteners (i.e. words that you cannot pronounce on an ingredient label)
- Soda/sugar filled drinks
- Trans fats/low quality fats
- e. vegetable oil, canola oil, sunflower/safflower oil
- Treats
- They are ok once in a while, but can be tempting if kept constantly in the house
- Cereals-FULL of sugar
- Microwavable meals are a SODIUM nightmare
- What to keep:
- Fruits and veggies
- Quick, easy snacks
- e. humus, guacamole, nut butters, WHOLE food ingredient snack bars, Greek yogurt
- Meats, fish and eggs
- Peanut butter (watch for added sugar brands though)
- What to add:
- Whole grains
- Whole grain breads, brown rice, potatoes, quinoa, oats
- Protein powder for after workouts
- Avocados
- REAL butter
- BACON
- Peanut/nut butters
- Quality dairy
- e. no Kraft cheese
- Greek yogurt
- Better cooking flours
- Almond flour, coconut flour
- Whole grains
