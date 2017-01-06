KC Gets Fit Grocery List: What to add and what to avoid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Looking to drop a few extra pounds this year? FOX 4's Nick Vasos takes you inside a local grocery store and chats with a nutrition expert to find out the things we should be buying and the things we should be avoiding.

What to avoid: Added sugars Artificial ingredients/sweeteners (i.e. words that you cannot pronounce on an ingredient label) Soda/sugar filled drinks Trans fats/low quality fats e. vegetable oil, canola oil, sunflower/safflower oil Treats They are ok once in a while, but can be tempting if kept constantly in the house Cereals-FULL of sugar Microwavable meals are a SODIUM nightmare

What to keep: Fruits and veggies Quick, easy snacks e. humus, guacamole, nut butters, WHOLE food ingredient snack bars, Greek yogurt Meats, fish and eggs Peanut butter (watch for added sugar brands though)

What to add: Whole grains Whole grain breads, brown rice, potatoes, quinoa, oats Protein powder for after workouts Avocados REAL butter BACON Peanut/nut butters Quality dairy e. no Kraft cheese Greek yogurt Better cooking flours Almond flour, coconut flour



