KC masseur charged with sodomy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Kansas City masseur is in jail Friday and faces charges of sodomy.

Richard Wall, 48, is charged in Clay County with second-degree sodomy.

According to the probable cause statement a 32-year-old woman was getting a massage at Massage Heights Oct. 1, 2016 when Wall penetrated her with his hand.

The victim told police Wall was working on her upper thigh area when the incident happened.

According to court documents, the victim jumped up and Wall apologized by saying, “I’m sorry, I’ve never done that before. That was my first time.”

The woman told police Wall directed her to nearby towels show she could clean up before quickly leaving the room.

The victim says she believed this was an intentional act and not an accident.

Just a few days after the reported incident, police spoke with the owner of Massage Heights regarding the allegation and the owner turned over Walls’ personal file.

Police took Wall into custody at his Gladstone home Wednesday, Jan 4.

Bond is set at $25,000 bond. He is due in court Monday, Jan. 9.