× KCMO woman tells police her ex-boyfriend assaulted her with a hammer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Mo., are on the scene of a standoff near 51st and Paseo Friday morning.

Police say they were dispatched to the scene around 7:15 a.m. upon reports of a disturbance involving a weapon.

Responding officers say the a woman told them that her ex-boyfriend entered her home and assaulted her with a hammer.

The woman was able to escape, but when she did the suspect locked the door from inside and threatened to take his own life.

After the suspect refused to exit, an Operation 100 was initiated at 8:37 a.m.

The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor physical injuries.

FOX 4 has a crew on the scene and will be adding new information as it becomes available.

Refresh this page for the latest or tune to FOX 4 news at noon.