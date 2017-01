Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Brazilian jiu jitsu is a full body workout that pushes you to your max, and it's among one of the great fitness trends to try in the new year.

Head instructor and black belt in jiu jitsu Jason Bircher and a few of his students visited FOX 4 to share more on the practice and the health benefits associated.

While in the studio, they also demonstrated a few moves and at one point asked Mark Alford to help them out.