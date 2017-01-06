× Man, woman charged in Clay County with pipe wrench assault, robbery

GLADSTONE, Mo. — A man and woman are in jail in Ellis County, Kan., accused of violence that occurred in Clay County.

Prosecutors say Jonathan Roberts, 32, struck the victim in the head with a pipe wrench after the victim gave the other suspect, Michelle Trimble, 37, a ride in his truck to a home in Randolph, Mo. The victim went into the home, was sitting in a chair at a kitchen table when prosecutors say Roberts hit him over the head with the pipe wrench. Roberts and Trimble are accused of stealing the man’s money, credit card, cellphone and truck, tying him up and dumping him in rural Clay County.

Clay County deputies met the victim at a residence in Liberty. He had walked there to get help. When they heard what happened to him, they went to recover pieces of white cord for evidence. They also went to the home where the victim said he was assaulted. They found rope and apparent blood stains on the wood floor and wood chair. They recovered a pipe wrench with blood on it. Investigators then found surveillance video from a gas station that they say showed the victim meeting Trimble. They say the video shows a white PVC plumbing pipe inside the victim’s truck. They found a similar PVC plumbing pipe at the residence where the man said he was assaulted.

The stolen credit card belonged to the victim’s company and before it was canceled, it was used in Bunker Hill, Kan. Clay County authorities notified Kansas authorities, and a state trooper spotted the stolen Ford truck on I-70 west of Bunkder Hill. The trooper activated his lights and siren but the male driver refused to stop. The driver eventually crashed; the occupants of the truck fled from authorities on foot, but were taken into custody after a short foot chase.

Authorities say found the victim’s stolen credit card inside Roberts’ rear pants pocket. They say they also recovered the cell phone.

Both have been charged with first-degree robbery, two counts of armed criminal action, first-degree assault, first-degree kidnapping and receiving stolen property.

Bond is set at $100,000 for each defendant.