× Owner of El Patron in Kansas City charged with three counts of rape, attempted rape

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Arturo Cabral, 44, of Kansas City, Mo., is charged in Jackson County with three counts of rape or attempted rape.

According to the charges listed in Jackson County, one count is related to an alleged rape that occurred in November 2015. The other two counts are for rapes or attempted rapes that allegedly occurred in June 2016.

Arturo Cabral is owner of Cabral LLC, which according to Kansas City’s business license department, is the owner of El Patron, 2905 Southwest Blvd.

One probable cause statement lists the following accusations:

In August 2016, a detective in Kansas City, Mo, was assigned to investigate a rape that allegedly occurred at 3340 West Coleman Road in Kansas City, Mo. Police in Kansas City were contacted by New York City police, who said the alleged victim was currently in New York and reported the incident to them.

The victim told police that on June 19, 2016 she and some family members were at Cabral’s residence. She said she consumed three alcoholic beverages and spent most of the evening socializing with Cabral’s daughter, who is close to her age.

The victim says her family members later left and she chose to spend the night there on the couch. She says Cabral stayed awake with his girlfriend with loud music playing. She says she was unable to fall asleep. She says she joined Cabral and his girlfriend on the porch, and lost much of her memory after that point. She says she recalls waking up at one point and found herself on the couch, with Cabral having sex with her. The next morning, she woke up, left, and after calling a friend, went to the hospital where she was given a sexual assault examination.

The woman says she waited to report the alleged assault because she was concerned about her father’s reaction.

The November 2015 sexual assault has a separate, similar account from another alleged victim.

In October, Cabral responded to the police department with his attorney. He was advised of his Miranda Rights and invoked these rights, refusing to provide a statement.

Cabral is scheduled to be in court Friday, Jan. 6th at 1:30 p.m. Bond is set at $500,000.