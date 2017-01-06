× Parts of Fort Lauderdale airport evacuated for ‘ongoing incident’, reports of shots fired

FORT LAUDERDALE — Parts of Fort Lauderdale airport were apparently evacuated on Friday after a security incident. Airport officials said on Twitter that there is an “ongoing incident” in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2. Multiple reports on social media — including tweets from former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer, indicated shots had been fired. Aerial footage from CNN affiliates showed large groups of people standing outside on the tarmac.

Click here for a live picture from CNN/WPLG-TV.

While some are tweeting that the gunman has been captured, authorities have not confirmed this and has not identified whether the person in the photo is involved: (Courtesy: Fernand Pascoal)