Popcorn Bag movie reviews: Hidden Figures and A Monster Calls

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Does "Hidden Figures" add up? "A Monster Calls" worth a response? Popcorn Bag movie reviews!

1) HIDDEN FIGURES (PG)

20th Century Fox

RUSS

Kansas City native Janelle Monáe has proven herself to be a terrific musician. She can now add the title ‘acclaimed actress’ to her resume. She’s part of a strong acting ensemble in “Hidden Figures,” potent follow-up to her role in the current drama, “Moonight.”

Monáe, Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer star in the true story of mathematicians whose calculations helped propel NASA’s manned space program the 1960s, in spite of blatant sexism and racism. Kevin Costner is the NASA bigwig who relies on these female computers before IBM introduced mechanical ones.

While the storytelling is standard, the cast of “Hidden Figures” is appealing, the production values are spot on, and it is an inspiring tale that needed to be told.

SHAWN SAYS: Don't just see this movie. Run to go see "Hidden Figures." It's arguably the best movie of the year because it's the most important for so many reasons. Positive, educational and entertaining.

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 5 Popcorn Bags

2) A MONSTER CALLS (PG-13)

Focus Features

RUSS

An allegory about grief and childhood difficulties is given the big special effects treatment in “A Monster Calls.” It’s a spectacularly produced adaptation of Patrick Ness’s novel about a 12-year-old British boy trying to cope with his mother’s illness, an overbearing grandmother and local bullies. In his dreams, Conor conjures up a giant tree monster, voiced by Liam Neeson, who tells him three stories.

This cast is fine, but the real star is the art department that creates the creepy netherworld of Conor’s dreams. While the movie’s goals are a bit beyond its grasp, “A Monster Calls” is an interesting coming of age flick.

SHAWN SAYS: Innovative and interesting. Visually stunning and terrific storytelling.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags