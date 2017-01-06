While rooting for rival teams, couple dedicates themselves to one another during Chiefs, Raiders game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OSCEOLA, Mo. -- It takes dedication to cheer on a football team. Chiefs fans know that kind of love all too well, especially as Chiefs Kingdom approaches next Sunday's playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium.

One couple who are devoted to NFL Football action remembers sealing their commitment to each other at the home of the Chiefs this year. Kelvin Gaylord and Tracey Miller know touchdowns and tenderness don't often mix. The recently-engaged couple found love in an unlikely place.

Gaylord and Miller, who hail from St. Clair County, were in attendance December 8th when the Chiefs hosted their divisional foes from Oakland. When KC Wolf, the lovable Chiefs mascot, appeared near their seats, Tracey had no idea her heart was about to swell.

"I turned around, and KC Wolf was standing right there with a sign that said, 'To Tracey." It still didn't click with me," Miller told FOX 4 News.

The couple says they've dated for about a year-and-a-half, and Miller said yes when Gaylord popped the question.

"I'm going to remember the tears in Tracey's eyes, and the way she couldn't speak," Gaylord said.

Tracey and Kelvin have known one another since high school. However, Miller, a California native, is a diehard member of Raider nation. Gaylord says he's a life-long Chiefs fan, and never imagined he'd love a fan of the rival Raiders.

"I love my Chiefs," Gaylord explained. "She loves the Raiders. This was the only way to do it."

"That was very special. I don't know how he pulled it off," Miller said.

KC Wolf is no stranger to helping grooms-to-be woo their brides-to-be. This season alone, according to the Chiefs organization, the Wolf has participated in seven marriage proposals in the stadium stands.

"We had not only Chiefs fans, but Raiders fans, congratulating us," Miller said.

And the joy continues, as Tracey and Kelvin plan their wedding date, which is yet to be determined. When it happens, they say KC Wolf is welcome at the wedding, since he made their engagement day at the stadium so special.

"It's amazing. Time stops. Everything goes quiet. It was very memorable," Miler beamed.

And as they live happily ever after, they'll have a wolf to thank.

The Chiefs say KC Wolf plans to spread more love soon. The football franchise is planning to make its mascot available for special Valentine's Day deliveries of flowers and candy:

K.C. Wolf is playing “Cupid” again this Valentine’s Day!

Looking for a BIG surprise for your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day?... Look no further!

K.C. Wolf dressed in his special “Valentine Outfit”, will once again be making Valentine deliveries Feb. 11-14.

The Valentine’s Day Package includes:

A Surprise Visit to your sweetheart’s home or office

One Red Rose

A Heart Shaped box of Chocolates

Autographed Picture of K.C. Wolf

K.C. Chiefs Official Team Yearbook

The cost for the K.C. Wolf Valentines Gram is $150. For More information and to schedule your Surprise visit, email K.C. Wolf at Dmeers@chiefs.nfl.com

Orders must be received by Feb 10, 2017. Additional charge for deliveries made outside the K.C. metro area. Don’t delay – limited number of deliveries available.